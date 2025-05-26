Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

