Insider Buying: Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY – Get Free Report) insider Brad Lemmon acquired 2,000,000 shares of Papyrus Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,987.01).
Papyrus Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.42.
About Papyrus Australia
