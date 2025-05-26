Insider Buying: Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

Papyrus Australia Limited (ASX:PPY – Get Free Report) insider Brad Lemmon acquired 2,000,000 shares of Papyrus Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,987.01).

Papyrus Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Papyrus Australia alerts:

About Papyrus Australia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Papyrus Australia Limited develops a technology that converts banana plantation waste into fibre and biodegradable food packaging products. Its food packaging products including trays, plates, cup holders, egg cartons and clam shells. The company serves paper, packaging, furniture, building, construction, agriculture, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Papyrus Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papyrus Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.