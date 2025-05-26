Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$82.66 and last traded at C$81.62, with a volume of 169494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.88.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.85. The company has a market cap of C$28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 137.48%.

In related news, Director Julie Lagacy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.28 per share, with a total value of C$146,563.20. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$72.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,305.00. Insiders acquired a total of 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $325,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

