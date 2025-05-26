D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 560854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.99.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.