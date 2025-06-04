Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 197.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4%

AWK stock opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

