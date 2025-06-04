Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Open Text worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

