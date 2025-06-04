Insider Buying: Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Alex Morrison purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,152.00 ($6,549.68).

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

