Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $630.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.94.

Shares of PH stock opened at $665.79 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

