Critical Review: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -11.40% -36.83% -25.09% Sify Technologies -0.69% -2.85% -0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and Sify Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $49.73 million 0.94 -$14.73 million ($0.24) -7.79 Sify Technologies $39.89 billion 0.00 $2.03 million $0.04 128.00

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PodcastOne and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.38%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats PodcastOne on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. It provides co-location services; and managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. In addition, it offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services, including infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, virtual private data center, computing services, IT platform, backup and recovery solution, and content delivery network; remote and onsite infrastructure managed services; and managed security services. Further, the company provides technology integration services; application integration services, which includes talent management, supply chain management, web portal solutions content services, portal development and maintenance, eLearning, digital signature, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle services. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

