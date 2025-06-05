Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Adlai Nortye Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Adlai Nortye has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.41.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
