Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Adlai Nortye has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.41.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

