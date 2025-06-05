Barclays Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $480.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $522.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ELV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.53.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $380.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average is $400.91. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.