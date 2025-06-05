HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $416.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $366.00 to $416.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

HCA opened at $382.24 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,765,000. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

