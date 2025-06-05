Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Contrast

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Replimune Group and Ablynx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 8 1 3.11 Ablynx 0 0 0 0 0.00

Replimune Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.82%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Ablynx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$215.79 million ($3.07) -3.16 Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Replimune Group and Ablynx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ablynx has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

Volatility and Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -54.84% -42.97% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Ablynx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Ablynx

(Get Free Report)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.