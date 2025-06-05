West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 1,391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. West African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
West African Resources Company Profile
