Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.45) by $3.79. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,081.40. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,026,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 765.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 369,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

