Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $864.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.97. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,545.74. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.