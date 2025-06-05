Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.6%
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 270,384 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,854,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,545.74. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
