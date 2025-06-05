Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.5%

MRCY opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

