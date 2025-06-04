Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

