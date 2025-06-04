MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,960 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLTX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

