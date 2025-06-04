Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 164,443 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

