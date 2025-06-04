Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

