Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,766 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
