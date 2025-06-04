Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 315.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,766 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.