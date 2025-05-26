Brucke Financial Inc. Makes New $542,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $301.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

