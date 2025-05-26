Brucke Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.72 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

