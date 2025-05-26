4,502 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,502 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

