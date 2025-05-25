Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 115,293 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.4%

NFG opened at $82.47 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 479.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

