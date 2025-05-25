ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

ResMed stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.26. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.42 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,822,260. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 29.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

