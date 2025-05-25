Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 4,529 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Lennar by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 167,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.