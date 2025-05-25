iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.