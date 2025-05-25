UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $80.54 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $80,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $167.36 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.47.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

