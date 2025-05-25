Vident Advisory LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,595.12. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,277 shares of company stock valued at $18,912,055. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

