Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of SkyWest worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

