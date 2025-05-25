Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after purchasing an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

