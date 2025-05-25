Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:JBL opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

