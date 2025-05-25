The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $65.83 Average PT from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 528.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

