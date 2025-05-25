GTS Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI)

GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGMI opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

