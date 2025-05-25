GTS Securities LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

