Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CAO Sells $26,460.35 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,686.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,962,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,633 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,905,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,406,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 237,185 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,697,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,065,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 931,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.