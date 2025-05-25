Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CAO Sells $26,460.35 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $26,460.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,686.20. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Replimune Group Price Performance
NASDAQ REPL opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Replimune Group
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.