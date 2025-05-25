GTS Securities LLC Sells 235,527 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,527 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.