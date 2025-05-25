Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

