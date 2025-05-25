Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 218 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.