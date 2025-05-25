Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.