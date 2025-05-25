Gould Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gould Capital LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Gould Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.79.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $961.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

