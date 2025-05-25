Barclays Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $321.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

RL stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.78. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $155.96 and a 52 week high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

