Gould Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gould Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

