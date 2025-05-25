Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6,368.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.48% of Super Micro Computer worth $85,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0%

SMCI stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,473 shares of company stock worth $9,720,892. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

