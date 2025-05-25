Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IQV opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

IQVIA Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

