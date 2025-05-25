UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.60% of American Financial Group worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,857,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,146,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,481,000 after buying an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,419,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

AFG opened at $121.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

