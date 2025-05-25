Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 55,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

