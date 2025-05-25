SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Lifted by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 824,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

